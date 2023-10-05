Newport Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.10. 1,001,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,124. The stock has a market cap of $309.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

