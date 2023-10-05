Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 88,549 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $106.83. The company had a trading volume of 741,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

