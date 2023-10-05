Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

