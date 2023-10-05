Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.75. 381,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

