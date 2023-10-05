Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.05. The stock had a trading volume of 445,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $232.08 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.16.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

