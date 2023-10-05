Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $474.46 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,735 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $474,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $536.50. The stock had a trading volume of 518,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,398. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

