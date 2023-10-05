Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.43. The stock had a trading volume of 615,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,830. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $511.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

