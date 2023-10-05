Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $571.50 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.63 and a 200 day moving average of $527.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

