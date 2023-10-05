Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $571.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

