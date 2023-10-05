NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $571.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

