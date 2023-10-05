Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.20.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $897.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $932.58 and its 200 day moving average is $920.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.71 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

