Newport Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $182.59. The stock had a trading volume of 140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,156. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

