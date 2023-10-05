MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $574.63 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.