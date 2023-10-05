Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after buying an additional 2,439,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BMY. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

