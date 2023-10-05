Newport Capital Group LLC Invests $10.61 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,129,000 after purchasing an additional 544,032 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,956,000 after buying an additional 195,924 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWF traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.40. 245,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

