OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.8 %

KLAC traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.57. The company had a trading volume of 243,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.98.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.95.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

