Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,690 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of McKesson worth $186,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 12.8% in the second quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,979. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $448.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.91.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

