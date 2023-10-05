Newport Capital Group LLC Invests $1.84 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.01. 1,695,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

