Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.92. The stock had a trading volume of 437,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

