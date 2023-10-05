Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 219,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 992,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

