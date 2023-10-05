Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,990 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

