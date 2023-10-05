Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.45. 244,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,504. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

