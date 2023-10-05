Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $515.64. 235,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.