Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,319.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.61. The stock had a trading volume of 480,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.69.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,188,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

