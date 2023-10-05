Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 1,452,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.