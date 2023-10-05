iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 2,471,775 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

