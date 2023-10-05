Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $293.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.23. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

