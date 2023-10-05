Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,097 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 73,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.