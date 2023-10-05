Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $362.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.