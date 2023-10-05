654 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Accenture comprises 0.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.7% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 254,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $309.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.