NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

