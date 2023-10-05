NBT Bank N A NY Sells 382 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $160.93 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

