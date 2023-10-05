Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 920,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

