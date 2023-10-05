OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 262 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.46. 500,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,243. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

