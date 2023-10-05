OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 28,252 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,108,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

