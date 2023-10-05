Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 2,822,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,541,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

