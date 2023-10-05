Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 4th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 990,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 7.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $464,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $7.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.81. The stock had a trading volume of 484,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,785. The company has a market capitalization of $511.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

