Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average of $181.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.