NBT Bank N A NY Sells 287 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Target were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.59. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

