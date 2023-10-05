Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,066,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.62. 602,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,639. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

