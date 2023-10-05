Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,875,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,761 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of AT&T worth $269,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 5,599,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530,824. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

