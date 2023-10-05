Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 38.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 68,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 10,928,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,511,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

