Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 727 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. 998,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,716. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

