Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 3,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,599,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,530,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.