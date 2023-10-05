Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,189,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.