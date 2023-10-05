Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $412.96. 45,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,399. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

