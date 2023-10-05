Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

