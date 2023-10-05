Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $627.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,469. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.