McBroom & Associates LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 4.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $632.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.