Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $670,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 4,216,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,991,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

